Vanguard Health Care Fund Exits Viatris, Plugs Into GSK in 3rd Quarter

Health care-oriented fund releases quarterly portfolio

30 minutes ago
Summary
  • The fund exits holdings in Viatris and Universal Health Services.
  • The fund trims its holding in Vertex.
  • The fund enters a position in GSK and boosts its holding in DexCom.
The

Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed in a regulatory filing that its top trades during the third quarter included the closure of its positions in Viatris Inc. (VTRS, Financial) and Universal Health Services (UHS, Financial), a reduction to its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX, Financial), a new holding in GSK PLC (LSE:GSK, Financial) and a boost to its holding in DexCom (DXCM, Financial).

Managed by Jean Hynes, the fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks broadly representing the health care industry. As of September, the fund’s top industries in terms of weight are drug manufacturers, biotechnology, health care plans and medical devices and instruments, with weights of 38.53%, 20.60%, 14.96% and 12.97%.

1588554064176709632.png

Investors should be aware that portfolio updates for mutual funds do not necessarily provide a complete picture of a guru’s holdings. The data is sourced from the quarterly updates on the website of the fund(s) in question. This usually consists of long equity positions in U.S. and foreign stocks. All numbers are as of the quarter’s end only; it is possible the guru may have already made changes to the positions after the quarter ended. However, even this limited data can provide valuable information.

Viatris

The fund sold all 55,233,099 of its shares of Viatris (

VTRS, Financial), trimming 1.3% of its equity portfolio.

1588559693771538432.png

Shares of Viatris averaged $9.84 during the third quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

1588567520485408768.png

The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based drug manufacturer has a GF Score of 68 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 6 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 4 out of 10, a growth rank of 3 out of 10 and a rank of 5 out of 10 for momentum and GF Value.

1588568668646768640.png

Viatris’ profitability ranks 6 out of 10 on the back of operating margins outperforming more than 63% of global competitors despite returns on equity and assets outperforming just over half of global drug manufacturers.

1588575237295931392.png

Universal Health Services

The fund sold all 1,622,122 shares of Universal Health Services (

UHS, Financial), trimming 0.37% of its equity portfolio.

1588597460949893120.png

Shares of Universal Health Services averaged $103.34 during the third quarter; the stock is significantly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68 as of Friday.

1588597783982604288.png

The King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based acute care hospital company has a GF Score of 94 out of 100. Even though the company's financial strength ranks just 5 out of 10, Universal Health Services has a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a momentum rank of 7 out of 10 and a rank of 9 out of 10 for profitability and GF Value.

1588598500097097728.png

Universal Health Services’ profitability ranks 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a five-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 out of 9 and a gross profit margin that outperforms approximately 92% of global competitors.

1588601127086161920.png

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

The fund sold 465,866 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (

VRTX, Financial), paring 10.37% of the position and 0.29% of its equity portfolio.

1588602101313929216.png

Shares of Vertex averaged $287.72 during the third quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98.

1588640419640606720.png

The Boston-based biotech company has a GF Score of 85 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 10 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 9 out of 10, a profitability rank of 7 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 5 out of 10 and a momentum rank of 3 out of 10.

1588640757311438848.png

GSK PLC

The fund invested in 8,482,455 shares of GSK PLC (

LSE:GSK, Financial), giving the position a 0.29% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged 15.25 British pounds ($17.35) during the third quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.91.

1588641884799074304.png

The U.K.-based drug manufacturer has a GF Score of 79 out of 100 based on a profitability rank of 8 out of 10, a growth rank of 7 out of 10, a GF Value rank of 5 out of 10 and a rank of 4 out of 10 for financial strength and momentum.

1588642185308372992.png

Gurus with holdings in GSK’s U.S.-based shares (

GSK, Financial) include Dodge & Cox, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments and Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies.

1588643032071241728.png

DexCom

The fund added 2,009,208 shares of DexCom (

DXCM, Financial), boosting the position by 183.7% and its equity portfolio by 0.38%.

1588643336472854528.png

Shares of DexCom averaged $84.70 during the third quarter; the stock is modestly undervalued based on its price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

1588643655600668672.png

The San Diego-based medical device company has a GF Score of 75 out of 100 based on a growth rank of 7 out of 10, a financial strength rank of 6 out of 10, a profitability rank of 4 out of 10 and a rank of 5 out of 10 for momentum and GF Value.

1588644289682964480.png

DexCom’s profitability ranks just 4 out of 10 on the heels of having just three years of positive operating income over the past 10 years even though profit margins and returns are outperforming more than 60% of global competitors.

1588647321082626048.png

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
