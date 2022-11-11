Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 11, 2022!

MGE Energy Issues Third-Quarter Financial Update

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today issued its third-quarter 2022 financial update presentation.

The update is available on MGE Energy's website at:

mgeenergy.com%2Ffinancialupdate

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric, generates and distributes electricity to 159,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 169,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE's roots in the Madison area date back more than 150 years.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005635/en/

