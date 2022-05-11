TRUE Private Wealth Advisors recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 220 stocks valued at a total of $661.00Mil. The top holdings were SHY(23.59%), ITOT(10.84%), and SHV(9.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought 928,712 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 1,919,213. The trade had a 11.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.09.

On 11/05/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $80.68 per share and a market cap of $29.20Bil. The stock has returned -5.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced their investment in NAS:COMT by 1,167,668 shares. The trade had a 6.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.39.

On 11/05/2022, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF traded for a price of $39.82 per share and a market cap of $2.48Bil. The stock has returned 28.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a price-book ratio of 1.34.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:IAU by 1,111,158 shares. The trade had a 5.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.77.

On 11/05/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $31.91 per share and a market cap of $24.71Bil. The stock has returned -6.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 5.77.

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced their investment in ARCA:TIP by 316,669 shares. The trade had a 5.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.92.

On 11/05/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $105.34 per share and a market cap of $24.77Bil. The stock has returned -12.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 346,944 shares in ARCA:AGG, giving the stock a 5.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $100.7 during the quarter.

On 11/05/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $94.34 per share and a market cap of $76.27Bil. The stock has returned -16.28% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

