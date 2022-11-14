LL+Flooring, ( NYSE:LL, Financial), one of the nation’s largest specialty retailers of high-quality, hard-surface flooring that is dedicated to providing the best customer experience from inspiration to installation, recently opened three new stores, bringing its total retail footprint to 440 locations across the U.S. The new stores opened in Abilene, Texas; Mundelein, Illinois; and Prescott Valley, Arizona.

“We are pleased to open three new locations offering a wide selection of on-trend wood and wood-look flooring and an engaging, supportive shopping experience led by design-focused flooring experts,” said Charles Tyson, President and CEO of LL Flooring. “Our number-one aim is to be a resource for both retail customers and Pros, and help our customers find the best flooring for their project.”

The new stores feature a team of flooring experts to help guide retail customers and Pros throughout their flooring journey. LL Flooring’s retail locations display a wide sampling of the Company’s 500-plus quality flooring offerings presented through large sample boards, including eco-friendly waterproof hybrid-resilient Duravana, and solid and engineered hardwood, such as the Destinations+Collection. To help customers feel confident in their selection, they can order free samples from the Company’s 440 stores and from LLFlooring.com.

The new stores also include Design Centers, which provide video capability where store associates can collaborate with customers to find the best floor for any vision or project and envision how it will look using the Picture+It%21+floor+visualizer. This online tool allows customers to upload a photo of any room and select from hundreds of LL floors to preview how floors will look in their space.

In addition to supporting the Pro and the DIYer, LL Flooring’s team of experts are ready to take care of customers who want a full-service solution by arranging for professional installation by independent contractors. Installation services include a comprehensive assessment and measurement for customers and full installation with LL’s molding and matching stair treads.

The new stores are located at the following addresses:

Abilene, Texas: 4127 S Danville Drive

Mundelein, Illinois: 3080 IL-60

Prescott Valley, Arizona: 6689 E 1st St

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring is one of the country’s leading specialty retailers of hard-surface flooring with 440 stores nationwide. The Company seeks to offer the best customer experience online and in stores, with more than 500 varieties of hard-surface floors featuring a range of quality styles and on-trend designs. LL Flooring's online tools also help empower customers to find the right solution for the space they've envisioned. LL Flooring's extensive selection includes waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork, with a wide range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement. LL Flooring stores are staffed with flooring experts who provide advice, Pro partnership services and installation options for all of LL Flooring's products, the majority of which is in stock and ready for delivery.

