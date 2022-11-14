Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate at two investor conferences in November. Details for the fireside chats are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Precision Oncology Virtual Conference

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Location: Virtual

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the fireside chats can be accessed in the Investor section of the Company’s website at+https%3A%2F%2Fir.reparerx.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Company’s website for at least 90 days.

About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes RP-6306, a PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in Phase 1 clinical development; camonsertib (also known as RP-3500), a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development partnered with Roche; RP-2119, a Polθ inhibitor program in ongoing IND-enabling studies; as well as several additional, undisclosed preclinical programs. For more information, please visit reparerx.com.

