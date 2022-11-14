ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB), a premier global fabrication and gas control technology company, today announced its retail partnership with Northern Tool + Equipment, one of the nation’s leaders of high-quality tools and equipment. The partnership features flagship products from key brands for welders and fabricators of all abilities through the ESAB brand portfolio.

“ESAB is thrilled to partner with a trusted retailer like Northern Tool + Equipment in the U.S. This partnership means welders and fabricators of all experience levels – from the casual welder to the professional – have expanded access to our best-in-class products by increasing availability into more mainstream retail channels,” said Shyam P. Kambeyanda, President and Chief Executive Officer of ESAB Corporation. “With a laser focus on delivering on our growth strategy and expanding our presence in the North American market, we look forward to building on our relationship with Northern Tool + Equipment and identifying additional opportunities in retail to give welders and fabricators across the country the opportunity to experience ESAB Corporation’s trusted brands.”

Products from select ESAB’s marquee brands – ESAB, Victor® Gas Equipment, and Tweco® – are available across Northern Tool + Equipment’s retail footprint, which includes more than 125 stores across the Midwest and East Coast. These products are also available online at northerntool.com, offering welders and fabricators across the country a path to purchase.

“ESAB is a powerhouse in welding and fabrication in the U.S. and globally, and we are pleased to offer select ESAB, Tweco, and Victor products to our customers. From the ESAB Sentinel welding helmet to the Rebel™ series of welding machines, these are innovative and in-demand products our customers are excited to have access to directly,” said Suresh Krishna, Chief Executive Officer of Northern Tool + Equipment. “We’re proud to be ESAB’s first retail partner for these marquee brands and are already seeing product sales performing well and exceeding our goals to date.”

ESAB Corporation and Northern Tool + Equipment look to expand the partnership in-store and online as the companies continue to innovate and optimize offerings.

For more information about ESAB Corporation, including its portfolio of welding and fabrication brands, visit www.esabcorporation.com. For more information on Northern Tool + Equipment or to purchase products, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.northerntool.com.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB) is a world leader in fabrication and specialty gas control technology, providing our partners with advanced equipment, consumables, gas control equipment, robotics, and digital solutions which enable the everyday and extraordinary work that shapes our world. To learn more, visit esabcorporation.com.

About Northern Tool + Equipment

Family-owned and operated Northern Tool + Equipment, based in Burnsville, Minnesota, has been a leading supplier of high-quality tools and equipment for 40 years, selling products through direct channels, online and through 126 retail locations across 23 states. Along with a deep selection of hand, power and air tools, Northern Tool + Equipment carries a wide variety of products to cater to everyone from DIYers to commercial customers — with more than 100,000 tools ready to ship. Northern Tool also provides an extended roster of cleaning and disinfectant product lines to support communities, industries and professionals.

Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at www.NorthernTool.com and stay connected to Northern Tool through social media:

