- FS118 is Well-Tolerated Across all Dose Levels with No Serious Adverse Events Related to FS118 Therapy



- Novel mechanism showing Increased Peripheral Immune Cells and LAG-3 shedding

- 54.8% Disease Control Rate in PD-L1 Acquired Resistance Patients at doses > 1mg/kg, including one partial response in Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer

- Further studies ongoing in Acquired Resistance Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck and Checkpoint Inhibitor Naïve Non-small cell lung cancer and diffuse B cell lymphoma

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. ( FSTX) (“F-star” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering bispecific antibodies for immunotherapy so more people with cancer can live longer and improved lives, today announced the publication of safety and efficacy results from Phase 1 trial of FS118 in patients with advanced cancer and PD-L1 resistance in Clinical Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.

“Phase 1 data published in Clinical Cancer Research demonstrate that FS118 has the potential to overcome cancer immune resistance given the prolonged pharmacodynamic activity,” said Louis Kayitalire, Chief Medical Officer of F-star. “We are pleased to see that FS118 was well-tolerated, and in this population of heavily pre-treated patients with PD-L1 acquired resistance achieved one partial response and 54.8% disease control rate. We look forward to generating additional data and leveraging our bispecific approach to provide therapies for patients with advanced cancer.”

FS118 is a first-in-class tetravalent bispecific antibody binding to LAG-3 and PD-L1, resulting in the reversal of immune suppression. The Phase 1 trial is the first-in-human study of FS118 that is evaluating forty-three patients with locally advanced/metastatic cancer with a median of three prior regimens therapy and at least one anti-PD-L1 regimen. Patients received intravenous FS118 monotherapy weekly with an accelerated dose titration design (800 µg to 0.3 mg/kg) followed by 3+3 ascending dose expansion (1 mg/kg to 20 mg/kg). Weekly administration was well tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs), and no serious adverse events (SEAs) relating to FS118. The recommended Phase 2 dose of FS118 was established at 10 mg/kg weekly. The pharmacodynamic activity was prolonged throughout dosing as demonstrated by sustained, increased levels of both soluble LAG-3 and peripheral effector cells. A disease control rate (DCR) of 54.8% was observed in patients receiving 1 mg/kg or greater who had acquired resistance to PD-L1-targeted therapy.

The article is titled, “A Phase 1 first-in-human study of FS118, a tetravalent bispecific antibody targeting LAG-3 and PD-L1 in patients with advanced cancer and PD-L1 resistance.,” and is available online at https://aacrjournals.org/clincancerres/article/doi/10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-22-1449/710483/A-Phase-1-first-in-human-study-of-FS118-a. The lead author of the publication was Timothy A. Yap, from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

About FS118

F-star’s FS118 is a dual checkpoint inhibitor targeting PD-L1 and LAG-3 that drives LAG-3 shedding and receptor down-regulation, via bispecific activity. It is one of a range of dual antagonist bispecific formats that are being explored in clinical development, each with the potential to elicit unique biological activity which may translate to different clinical outcomes. The unique pharmacology of FS118 potentially offers a more durable response in patients. In the Phase 1 clinical trial, FS118 was well tolerated with no treatment-related serious adverse events and no dose-limiting toxicity, up to 20mg/kg.

About F-star Therapeutics, Inc.:

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering bispecifics in immunotherapy so more people with cancer can live longer and improved lives. F-star is committed to working towards a future free from cancer and other serious diseases, through the use of tetravalent (2+2) bispecific antibodies to create a paradigm shift in treatments. The Company has four second-generation immuno-oncology therapeutics in the clinic, each directed against some of the most promising IO targets in drug development, including LAG-3 and CD137. F-star's proprietary antibody discovery platform is protected by an extensive intellectual property estate. F-star has over 500 granted patents and pending patent applications relating to its platform technology and product pipeline. The Company has attracted multiple partnerships with biopharma targeting significant unmet needs across several disease areas, including oncology, immunology, and CNS.

