Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that abstracts featuring data from its oncology portfolio will be presented at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, held November 8-12, 2022, in Boston and virtually.

“We are proud of the progress being made across our earlier-stage clinical programs, spanning small molecules, monoclonal and bispecific antibodies,” said Lance Leopold, M.D., Group Vice President, Clinical Development Hematology and Oncology at Incyte. “We look forward to presenting data at the SITC Annual Meeting from our immuno-oncology pipeline, including our oral PD-L1 program, as we make progress toward our goal of identifying new solutions for patients with cancer who need additional options.”

Key abstracts include:

Poster Presentations

All accepted odd-numbered posters are available from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, November 10. All accepted even-numbered posters are available Friday, November 11, from 9:00 a.m.–8:30 p.m. EST.

INCB099280 (PD-L1)

A Phase 1 Study Exploring the Safety and Tolerability of the PD-L1 Small Molecule Inhibitor INCB099280 in Patients with Select Advanced Solid Tumors (Abstract #734)

INCB099318 (PD-L1)

A Phase 1 Study Exploring the Safety and Tolerability of the Small Molecule PD-L1 Inhibitor, INCB099318, in Patients with Select Advanced Solid Tumors (Abstract #662)

INCB086550 (PD-L1)

A Phase 1 Study Exploring the Safety and Tolerability of the Small Molecule PD-L1 Inhibitor, INCB086550, in Patients with Select Advanced Tumors (Abstract #774)

INCA32459 (LAG3xPD-1)

Phase 1 First-in-Human, Open-Label, Multicenter Study of INCA32459, a Bispecific Anti–PD1 and Anti–LAG-3 Antibody, in Patients with Select Advanced Malignancies (Abstract #723)

A Human Bispecific Antibody Targeting LAG-3 and PD-1 (INCA32459) Potently Activates Exhausted T Cells (Abstract #1210)

INCAGN01876 (GITR)

A Phase 2, Open-Label, Multicenter Study of INCAGN01876 (anti-GITR agonist) in Combination with Retifanlimab (anti–PD-1) in Recurrent or Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (Abstract #677)

Bispecific Antibody Research

Comparison of Four in Vitro Cytotoxicity Assays for Assessing the Potency of Bispecific Antibodies Redirecting T Cells to Kill Tumor Target Cells (Abstract #1199)

More information regarding the congress is available on the SITC website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sitcancer.org%2F2022%2Fhome. The virtual meeting platform will be available following the conclusion of the meeting for registered attendees until Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

