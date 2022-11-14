FREDERICK, Md., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) ( TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the close of the financial markets on Thursday, November 10, 2022 and will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that day.



To participate in the call by phone, dial (800) 225-9448 approximately five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. International callers please dial (203) 518-9708. Please reference participant access code TOMIQ3. To access the live webcast or view the press release, please visit the Investor Relations section of the TOMI website or register at the following link:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2262/47087

A replay of the teleconference will be available until November 24, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use replay access code: 47087. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least 90 days on the company’s website, starting approximately one hour after the completion of the call.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. ( TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.



For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at [email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business and customers; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT



John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

[email protected]