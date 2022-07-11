Pathway Financial Advisors LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2 Market St South Burlington, VT 05403

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 128 stocks valued at a total of $290.00Mil. The top holdings were GBIL(28.28%), VTV(12.35%), and VUG(10.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought 551,923 shares of ARCA:GBIL for a total holding of 822,573. The trade had a 18.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.51.

On 11/07/2022, Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF traded for a price of $99.62 per share and a market cap of $4.13Bil. The stock has returned 0.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought 21,409 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 54,235. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.67.

On 11/07/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $95.94 per share and a market cap of $65.16Bil. The stock has returned -17.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.69.

The guru established a new position worth 62,205 shares in BATS:PSEP, giving the stock a 0.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.01 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September traded for a price of $28.72 per share and a market cap of $584.45Mil. The stock has returned -4.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September has a price-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a price-book ratio of 3.61.

The guru sold out of their 18,097-share investment in NAS:AAXJ. Previously, the stock had a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $66.34 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund traded for a price of $59.26 per share and a market cap of $2.50Bil. The stock has returned -29.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GTO by 21,849 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.78.

On 11/07/2022, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF traded for a price of $44.67 per share and a market cap of $725.89Mil. The stock has returned -18.87% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a price-book ratio of 4.00.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.