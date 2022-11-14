Ascent Industries Co. (Nasdaq: ACNT) (“Ascent” or the “Company”), an industrials company focused on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals, will be attending the Sidoti Virtual+Investor+Conference being held November 9-10, 2022.

Ascent is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the event.

The presentation will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.ascentco.com%2Finvestors.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Sidoti representative or Ascent’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About Ascent Industries Co.

Ascent Industries Co. (Nasdaq: ACNT) is a company that engages in a number of diverse business activities including the production of stainless steel and galvanized pipe and tube, the master distribution of seamless carbon pipe and tube, and the production of specialty chemicals. For more information about Ascent, please visit its web site at www.ascentco.com.

