DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that Rick Pauls, its President and CEO will be participating in the 13th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference being held in New York on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Investors and attendees that would like to schedule a meeting with DiaMedica’s management can contact their Craig-Hallum representative to arrange a meeting.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases. DiaMedica’s lead candidate DM199 is the first pharmaceutically active recombinant (synthetic) form of the KLK1 protein, an established therapeutic modality for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and chronic kidney disease. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.diamedica.com.

