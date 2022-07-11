OAK MANAGEMENT CORP recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $159.00Mil. The top holdings were ONEM(63.29%), MIMO(36.35%), and NN(0.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OAK MANAGEMENT CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

OAK MANAGEMENT CORP reduced their investment in NAS:NN by 5,574,805 shares. The trade had a 8.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.9.

On 11/07/2022, NextNav Inc traded for a price of $3.34 per share and a market cap of $356.74Mil. The stock has returned -62.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextNav Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.16 and a price-sales ratio of 83.75.

The guru sold out of their 5,264,509-share investment in OTCPK:ENJYQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $0.09 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Legacy EJY Inc traded for a price of $0.012 per share and a market cap of $1.46Mil. The stock has returned -99.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Legacy EJY Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.01.

The guru established a new position worth 28,639,059 shares in AMEX:MIMO, giving the stock a 61.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.76 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2.4599 per share and a market cap of $156.25Mil. The stock has returned -70.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 1 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

The guru established a new position worth 5,872,919 shares in NAS:ONEM, giving the stock a 38.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $25.8 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, 1Life Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $16.97 per share and a market cap of $3.33Bil. The stock has returned -25.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 1Life Healthcare Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.86 and a price-sales ratio of 3.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 32,949,384 shares in AMEX:NBA.U, giving the stock a 65.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.2131 during the quarter.

On 11/07/2022, New Beginnings Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $11.2131 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, New Beginnings Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

