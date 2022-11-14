The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eve Holding, Inc.. (“Eve” or “the Company”) (NYSE: EVEX) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Eve announced on September 29, 2022, that “on September 23, 2022, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Audit Committee”) … concluded that the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 should not be relied upon.” The Company added that it “currently estimates that the adjustments will have the effect of increasing net loss by approximately $87 million as a result of a non-cash expense, and increasing additional paid-in capital by the same amount, for the three months ended June 30, 2022.” The Company stated that it “reviewed its accounting for certain warrants to acquire an aggregate of 24,200,000 shares of common stock, that were issued and became exercisable at the closing on May 9, 2022 of the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement … and taking into account the technical accounting rules and interpretations regarding the accounting treatment of similar warrants, the Company expects to recognize certain non-cash expenses associated with the issuance of such warrants for the three months ended June 30, 2022.” Based on this news, shares of Eve fell sharply over the next two trading sessions.

