Commnet+Broadband (“Commnet”), a regional owner and operator of bandwidth infrastructure serving the rural Southwest and wholly owned subsidiary of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), has completed its previously announced acquisition of Sacred Wind Enterprises, a privately owned rural telecommunications provider in New Mexico, in a move to expand its infrastructure reach and broadband services in the rural Southwest. The transaction will increase Commnet’s wholesale carrier, residential and business broadband services.

“We know closing the digital divide is more important than ever,” said Tom Guthrie, CEO, Commnet Broadband. “We are committed to our rural and tribal customers in the Southwest and expanding high-speed internet to those who don’t have it. Commnet Broadband has long served carrier customers in the region and, in addition to an extensive advanced data network for carrier customers, is now serving consumers and businesses through our network expansion. Sacred Wind has an excellent reputation serving consumers and businesses in New Mexico through its fiber-based network. The Sacred Wind team has a philosophy that matches our own and augments our capacity for developing bandwidth infrastructure in the Southwest. They are currently executing against a healthy backlog of fiber builds to grow their regional footprint and bring a pipeline of additional projects at various stages of maturity. Together, we are stronger and can expand faster to serve more customers with affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband.”

“Sacred Wind Enterprises is dedicated to serving customers in New Mexico with affordable, reliable broadband. It’s critical for education, healthcare, safety, and economic growth. Together with Commnet Broadband, we can continue to grow and provide high-quality service to more customers in our region,” said John Badal, CEO, Sacred Wind.

The companies will maintain their brands and names in the market. Customers can expect to continue receiving the same quality service.

About Commnet Broadband

Commnet Broadband, wholly owned subsidiary of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNI), provides high-quality broadband communications services to carrier customers in rural America and Tribal communities, driving digital inclusion and providing access to education, work, healthcare, safety, entertainment, and community connectivity. Learn more at www.commnetbroadband.com.

About Sacred Wind Enterprises

Operating under the Ethos Broadband, Connect 66, and Sacred Wind brands, Sacred Wind Enterprises is the only privately-owned local rural telco created primarily to bridge the digital divide for tribal communities in New Mexico. It broke new ground in 2008 by successfully completing a trial of fixed wireless equipment for USDA loan and grant purposes. Since then, it has implemented innovative methods to bring broadband service to previously unserved and underserved homes on Navajo lands and rural communities in New Mexico. Sacred Wind is the first company to provide fiber to the home on Navajo lands. Learn more at www.sacredwindcommunications.com

