System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) (“System1” or the “Company”), an omnichannel customer acquisition marketing platform, announced today that the Company will be participating in The Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference taking place November 28 through December 1, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Michael Blend, System1’s Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, and Tridivesh Kidambi, System1’s Chief Financial Officer, will be hosted in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 3:45 PM MT. Management will also be available for meetings during the conference. A video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on System1’s Investor+Relations+site.

For more information, or to schedule a meeting with management, please reach out to your Credit Suisse representative.

