SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ( CTMX), a leader in the field of conditionally activated oncology therapeutics, today announced that preclinical data for CX-801, its conditionally activated cytokine program, will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in Boston, Massachusetts.



“Interferon alpha is a clinically validated, powerful antitumor agent, but has historically been limited in its clinical use due to toxicity. CX-801, our masked interferon alpha-2b therapeutic candidate, potentially addresses this limitation through a favorable predicted therapeutic index and preferential activity in the tumor micronenvironment,” said Marcia P. Belvin, Ph.D., senior vice president and head of research at CytomX Therapeutics. “At the upcoming SITC Annual Meeting, we will report encouraging preclinical data that support the development of CX-801 based on its single agent activity as well as its enhanced activity when combined with PD-L1 blockade. We plan to explore the clinical potential of CX-801 in tumor types that have traditionally been both responsive and unresponsive to immunotherapy. We look forward to continuing to progress CX-801 towards an investigational new drug application submission in the second half of 2023.”

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Conditionally Activatable Interferon-alpha 2b Improves Tolerability and Exhibits Preferential Activity in Tumors

Abstract Number: 1078

Poster Hall

Session Date and Time: November 10 - 11, 2022, 9:00 am - 9:00 pm ET

About CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.

CytomX is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to destroying cancer differently. By pioneering a novel class of conditionally activated biologics, powered by its Probody® technology platform, CytomX’s goal is to transcend the limits of current cancer treatments. CytomX’s robust and differentiated pipeline comprises seven therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities including antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies (“TCBs”), and immune modulators such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors (“CPIs”). CX-2029 is an investigational conditionally activated antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed toward CD71, which has demonstrated encouraging antitumor activity in patients with squamous non-small cell lung cancer and is being developed in collaboration with AbbVie. CytomX’s clinical pipeline also includes cancer immunotherapeutic candidates against validated targets such as the CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutics, BMS-986249 and BMS-986288, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb, as well as CX-904, a conditionally activated T-cell-engaging bispecific antibody targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) on tumor cells and the CD3 receptor on T cells, which is partnered with Amgen. In addition, CytomX has a diverse preclinical portfolio of wholly-owned assets including CX-801, an interferon alpha-2b Probody cytokine that has broad potential applicability in traditionally immuno-oncology sensitive as well as insensitive (cold) tumors and CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC directed toward EpCAM, with potential applicability across multiple EpCAM-expressing epithelial cancers. Praluzatamab ravtansine is an investigational conditionally activated ADC directed toward CD166 that demonstrated single agent clinical activity in a Phase 2 study for patients with advanced HR+/HER2-non-amplified breast cancer. Following the Phase 2 results, CytomX decided not to further progress praluzatamab ravtansine alone and is seeking a partner to further develop the molecule. CytomX has also established strategic collaborations with multiple leaders in oncology, including AbbVie, Amgen, Astellas, and Bristol Myers Squibb. For more information about CytomX and how it is working to make conditionally activated treatments the new standard-of-care in the fight against cancer, visit www.cytomx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control, and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in such statements. Accordingly, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements, including those relating to the potential benefits, safety and efficacy or progress of CytomX’s or any of its collaborative partners’ product candidates, including CX-2029, BMS-986249, BMS-986288, pacmilimab, CX-904, CX-801, CX-2051, and praluzatamab ravtansine, the potential benefits or applications of CytomX’s Probody platform technology, CytomX’s ability to develop and advance product candidates into and successfully complete clinical trials, including the ongoing and planned clinical trials of CX-2029, BMS-986249, BMS-986288, pacmilimab, CX-904, and praluzatamab ravtansine, and the timing of the commencement of clinical trials, initial and ongoing data availability, investigational new drug applications and other development milestones. Risks and uncertainties that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the unproven nature of CytomX’s novel Probody Platform technology; CytomX’s clinical trial product candidates are in the initial stages of clinical development and its other product candidates are currently in preclinical development, and the process by which preclinical and clinical development could potentially lead to an approved product is long and subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic may continue to negatively impact the business, research and clinical operations of CytomX or its partners, including the development of preclinical drug candidates due to delays in and disruption of research activities and the development of clinical drug candidates due to delays in or disruption of clinical trials, including impacts on the enrollment of patients in clinical trials or other clinical trial disruptions; the possibility that the results of preclinical research and early clinical trials may not be predictive of future results; the possibility that CytomX’s clinical trials will not be successful; the possibility that current preclinical research may not result in additional product candidates; CytomX’s dependence on the success of CX-2029, BMS-986249, BMS-986288, pacmilimab, CX-904, CX-801, and CX-2051; CytomX’s reliance on third parties for the manufacture of the Company’s product candidates; and possible regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries. Additional applicable risks and uncertainties include those relating to our preclinical research and development, clinical development, and other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in CytomX’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 4, 2022. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to CytomX and speak only as of the date on which they are made. CytomX does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

