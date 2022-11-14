Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 14, 2022!

Phibro Animal Health Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The Board of Directors of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Nasdaq:PAHC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on its Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on December 21, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2022.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a leading global diversified animal health and nutrition company. We strive to be a trusted partner with livestock producers, farmers, veterinarians, and consumers who raise or care for farm and companion animals by providing solutions to help them maintain and enhance the health of their animals. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221107006049r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107006049/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles