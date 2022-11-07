Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 14, 2022!

Callon Petroleum Company Announces Departure of Board Member

60 minutes ago
PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2022

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today announced that Michael L. Finch has stepped down as a director of the Company.

"Mike has served Callon with dedication since 2015. On behalf of the board of directors, the management team, and our shareholders, I want to thank him for his valuable contributions to the Company over the past seven years," said Chairman of the Board Richard Flury. "We wish Mike and his wife all the best in the years to come."

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

Contact Information

Kevin Smith
Director of Investor Relations
Callon Petroleum Company
[email protected]
(281) 589-5200

SOURCE Callon Petroleum Company

