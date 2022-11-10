Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals,” “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) has announced it intends to release its third quarter 2022 financial results and hold its quarterly management conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Financial results for the third quarter 2022 will be released before 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on November 10, 2022. Management’s quarterly conference call and webcast will be held several hours later, at 11:00 a.m. ET. During the call, Golden’s management team will discuss third quarter 2022 financial results as well as recent project updates. At the conclusion of the Golden management team’s prepared remarks, phone lines will be opened for a live Q&A session.

You are invited to join the webcast and may pre-register at Golden+Minerals+Q3+2022+Webcast+and+Conference+Call. Webcast participants will be able to submit questions to management ahead of time as they register online. Please plan to join 10 minutes prior to the start time on November 10. The webcast will also be available for replay on the Golden Minerals website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.goldenminerals.com%2F after November 10, 2022.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina.

