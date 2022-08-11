Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 169 stocks valued at a total of $5.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.65%), AZO(6.91%), and MSFT(5.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 300,000 shares. The trade had a 92.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 11/08/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $197.08 per share and a market cap of $622.33Bil. The stock has returned -51.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 60.90, a price-book ratio of 15.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.49 and a price-sales ratio of 9.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. bought 131 shares of NYSE:AZO for a total holding of 169. The trade had a 5.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2178.52.

On 11/08/2022, AutoZone Inc traded for a price of $2505.01 per share and a market cap of $47.55Bil. The stock has returned 37.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AutoZone Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.21 and a price-sales ratio of 3.17.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. bought 1,940 shares of NYSE:SO for a total holding of 2,030. The trade had a 2.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.75.

On 11/08/2022, Southern Co traded for a price of $63.36 per share and a market cap of $68.98Bil. The stock has returned 4.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Southern Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-book ratio of 2.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. bought 417 shares of NYSE:MCD for a total holding of 507. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $255.59.

On 11/08/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $276.41 per share and a market cap of $203.36Bil. The stock has returned 10.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.20 and a price-sales ratio of 8.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. bought 570 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 2,170. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 11/08/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $90.53 per share and a market cap of $923.56Bil. The stock has returned -48.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 83.06, a price-book ratio of 6.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.59 and a price-sales ratio of 1.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

