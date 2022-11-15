Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it will participate at the following conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday November 16, 2022

Fireside Chat Time: 2:05 PM GMT

Location: Waldorf Hilton, London, UK

BTIG Virtual Ophthalmology Day 2022

Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Fireside Chat Time: 8:30 AM EST

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat Date: Wednesday November 30, 2022

Fireside Chat Time: 12:00 PM EST

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

Management will be available throughout the day for investor meetings at all three conferences. If you plan to attend at least one of the conferences and are interested in meeting with management, please contact your Jefferies, BTIG or Piper Sandler representative.

A live webcast of the fireside chats at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference and Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.ocutx.com. It will also be available for replay for 90 days.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

