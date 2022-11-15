Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”), and Clinical Consultants International (“CCI”), a Novo wholly-owned subsidiary, today announced the signing of a Sales and Consulting Agreement (the “Agreement”), which includes revenue-sharing potential, with TiaTech USA Inc. (“TiaTech”), a leader in state-of-the-art health tech solutions.

Dr. Joseph M. Chalil, MD, MBA, FACHE, Chief Medical Officer of Novo, stated, “TiaTech’s ecosystem is the wave of the future for healthcare interconnectivity globally. TiaTech’s ecosystem is complimentary and immediately impactful to Novo’s multidisciplinary patient-centric product and service offerings. The CCI team is looking forward to introducing TiaTech products and services to our technology clients, network of physician offices, and hospitals in the USA and Canada.”

TiaTech’s patient portal, TiaCare, streamlines the patient encounter process from digital scheduling and remote entry of clinical and administrative intake forms and connects stress-free backend insurance eligibility, pre-authorization processing, billing, and clearing house platforms. TiaCare is integrated with the ecosystem of TiaMD, TiaTele, TiaStat, and other external electronic health records to bring efficiency to the complex patient-facing and backend processes, alleviating the challenge of workforce shortages. The unique AI-assisted notes builder with ICD, CPT, and DRG code optimization improves quality metrics and reduces the length of stay through one-of-a-kind clinical and revenue cycle management processes. The technology also incorporates a robust, interoperable telemedicine platform which allows for a wide array of applications such as one-on-one and group consults, as well as providing remote monitoring of multiple critical care patients in SmartRooms, eICUs, and Hospital at Home settings. The hybrid face-to-face and virtual health innovation model assists overtaxed care units to overcome provider and staffing shortages. The TiaTech ecosystem is ideal for rural hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living, and homes where physician and specialty oversight is lacking.

About TiaTech USA Inc.

TiaTech provides innovative, efficient, and smart healthcare solutions through a comprehensive health management ecosystem that streamlines the patient, provider, and administrative relationship through an affordable and dynamic experience. TiaTech’s complete healthcare ecosystem enables care providers to streamline patient care coordination, improve patient care, improve the care continuum, and enhance revenue while minimizing costs and increasing efficiency through several health technology solutions. For more information on TiaTech, please visit www.TiaTech.net.

About Clinical Consultants International LLC

Established in 2006 in Michigan as a hospital consulting firm, today, Clinical Consultations International is a global consulting firm specializing in providing value-added services for the pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare management, hospital management, medical marketing, and strategic planning, health policy, and medical device sectors. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, we leverage 30+ years of industry experience and our expert consultants worldwide to support our clients. For more information on CCI, please visit www.ccimia.com

About Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of multiple patient and consumer touchpoints for services and product innovation. Novo offers an essential and differentiated solution to deliver, or intend to deliver, these services and products through the integration of medical technology, diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, and rehabilitative science.

We believe that “decentralizing” healthcare, through the integration of medical technology and interconnectivity, is an essential solution to the rapidly evolving fundamental transformation of how non-catastrophic healthcare is delivered both now and in the future. Specific to non-critical care, ongoing advancements in both medical technology and inter-connectivity are allowing for a shift of the patient/practitioner relationship to the patient’s home and away from on-site visits to primary medical centers with mass-services. This acceleration of “ease-of-access” in the patient/practitioner interaction for non-critical care diagnosis and subsequent treatment minimizes the degradation of non-critical health conditions to critical conditions as well as allowing for more cost-effective healthcare distribution.

The Company’s decentralized healthcare business model is centered on three primary pillars to best support the transformation of non-catastrophic healthcare delivery to patients and consumers:

First Pillar: Service Networks. Deliver multidisciplinary primary care services through (i) an affiliate network of clinic facilities, (ii) small and micro footprint sized clinic facilities primarily located within the footprint of box-store commercial enterprises, (iii) clinic facilities operated through a franchise relationship with the Company, and (iv) corporate operated clinic facilities.

Second Pillar: Technology. Develop, deploy, and integrate sophisticated interconnected technology, interfacing the patient to the healthcare practitioner, thus expanding the reach and availability of the Company’s services, beyond the traditional clinic location, to geographic areas not readily providing advanced, peripheral-based healthcare services, including the patient’s home.

Third Pillar: Products. Develop and distribute effective, personalized health and wellness product solutions allowing for the customization of patient preventative care remedies and, ultimately, a healthier population. The Company’s science-first approach to product innovation further emphasizes our mandate to create and provide over-the-counter preventative and maintenance care solutions.

Innovation through science combined with the integration of sophisticated, secure technology assures Novo Integrated Sciences of continued cutting-edge advancement in patient-first platforms.

For more information concerning Novo Integrated Sciences, please visit %3Cb%3Ewww.novointegrated.com%3C%2Fb%3E. For more information on Novo Healthnet Limited, Novo’s wholly owned subsidiary, please visit www.novohealthnet.com.

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in Novo’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond Novo’s control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects Novo’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Novo assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005394/en/