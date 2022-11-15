SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., a member of SMBC Group, today announced that Raffi Dawson has joined the firm as Managing Director, Head of Structured Finance Group. In this new role, Raffi will be responsible for overseeing the securitization businesses, including conduit business, ABS and CLO. Raffi is based in New York, and reports to Scott Ashby, Head of Capital Markets and Investment Banking.

“We are very excited to welcome Raffi to SMBC Nikko to lead our Structured Finance group,” said Scott Ashby. “Raffi brings to the organization a wealth of experience to this role and will help support the sustained growth of our securitization business and further enhance and sharpen the execution of our strategy and delivery for global corporate clients. Raffi will lead a talented team that continues to grow with new hires as well as secure new business and growth opportunities. We look forward to seeing this team continue its strong trajectory under Raffi’s leadership.”

Raffi joins SMBC from Mizuho, where he served as Managing Director and Co-Head of Origination in Securitized Products Origination, maintaining primary coverage responsibilities across multiple sectors for the securitization business including, Telecom, Media and Technology, FIG/Fintech, Energy, Sponsors, and IDI. In addition, he led strategies around new asset types such as Non-Prime, FinTech, Specialty Finance, and Handsets.

Prior to joining Mizuho in 2010, Raffi began his career at GE Capital, where he held various positions from Analyst to Vice President in Securitization & Alternative Funding and Capital Markets Project Finance. He managed Canadian and U.S. conduit platforms and U.S. ABS equipment platforms with multi-billion U.S. dollar issuances in total and had responsibilities for modeling, structuring, analyzing credit, and executing deals.

Raffi earned his Bachelor of Business Administration magna cum laude in finance with a minor in economics from the University of Massachusetts and his Master of Business Administration with a major in finance from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. He also holds Series 7, 24 and 63 FINRA licenses.

About SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc.

SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. is a member of SMBC Group, one of the world’s largest global financial institutions. Based in New York City, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. provides investment securities and other financial services to corporate and institutional clients, focusing on North America and Latin America. SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. caters to institutional investors such as mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment advisors.

About SMBC Group

SMBC Group is a top-tier global financial group. Headquartered in Tokyo and with a 400-year history, SMBC Group offers a diverse range of financial services, including banking, leasing, securities, credit cards, and consumer finance. The Group has more than 130 offices and 85,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) is the holding company of SMBC Group, which is one of the three largest banking groups in Japan. SMFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York (NYSE: SMFG) stock exchanges. As of June 30, 2022, its total assets were $1.97 trillion.

In the Americas, SMBC Group has a presence in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Peru. Backed by the capital strength of SMBC Group and the value of its relationships in Asia, the Group offers a range of commercial and investment banking services to its corporate, institutional, and municipal clients. It connects a diverse client base to local markets and the organization’s extensive global network. The Group’s operating companies in the Americas include Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC), SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., SMBC Capital Markets, Inc., SMBC Rail Services LLC, Manufacturers Bank, JRI America, Inc., SMBC Leasing and Finance, Inc., Banco Sumitomo Mitsui Brasileiro S.A., and Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing Co., Ltd.

