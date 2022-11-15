BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, is scheduled to host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operational results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The call will be webcast with an accompanying slide deck, which will be accessible by visiting the Financial Results page of Greenlane's investor relations website.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call and presentation by dialing the number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Financial Results page of the Company's investor relations website.

DATE: Tuesday, November 15th, 2022

TIME: 4:30 pm Eastern Time

WEBCAST: Click to access

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

(888) 506-0062 (Toll-Free)

973-528-0011 (International)

CONFERENCE ID: 131782

REPLAY:

(877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331

Replay Passcode: 47080

Available until November 29th, 2022

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call or webcast, please contact Greenlane's investor relations at [email protected].

To be added to the Company's distribution list, please email [email protected] with "Greenlane" in the subject line.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane is the premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories, packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform, providing unparalleled product quality, customer service, compliance knowledge, and operations and logistics to accelerate our customers' growth.

As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane has an incredible acumen for detecting opportunities in the marketplace. We proudly own and operate a diverse brand portfolio including DaVinci Vaporizers, Pollen Gear™, Higher Standards, Groove, and Eyce. Additionally, Greenlane strategically partners with leading multi-state operators, licensed producers, and brands, such as Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Grenco Science, VIBES, and CCELL, to develop and distribute innovative and high-quality products.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane serves an expansive customer base comprised of thousands of retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. Greenlane also owns and operates Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively.

For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Investor Contact

Darsh Dahya, CAO

[email protected]

SOURCE: Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

