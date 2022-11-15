North America's Leading Education Technology Provider Significantly Expands Galaxy's Reseller Network

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions and school communication platforms, today announced a new partnership with Bluum, North America's leading education technology solutions provider.

Bluum empowers educators and provides the ability to assist over 26 million students with the technologies and services they provide. The partnership between Bluum and Galaxy is focused on accelerating sales of the Company's G2 Interact, Communicate and Secure solutions.

"With over 150 sales representatives and robust engineering and installation teams nationally, the scope and reach of our partnership with Bluum are immense together," said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Next Generation. "The new relationship creates a unique partnership in the interactive learning technology space, offering Bluum's educational customers the opportunity to utilize our G2 products to create equity in education through instant communication in all learning environments.

"Our new partnership highlights our continued commitment to expanding our footprint and distribution channels in the US. We anticipate a tremendous acceleration in all facets of our Interact, Communicate and Secure solution categories and look forward to growing with Bluum as a partner as they expand their presence in the market," concluded LeCroy.

Bluum has a distinct legacy and foundation in the educational technology sales and integration space, with Troxell, Tierney, and CDI Technologies having all merged under the Bluum brand. With an explosive growth of nearly 500% just last year alone, Bluum received many distinguished honors, including reaching #1,310 on the INC. 5000 fastest growing companies list and being selected as one of the Top 10 in the National SCN Top 50 list of system integrators. Bluum earned the 20th spot on CRN's Tech Elite 250 list and was selected as the fastest growing company by the Phoenix business journal.

For additional information on Bluum, please visit: www.bluum.com.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation ( OTCQB:GAXY ) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

