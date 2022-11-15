MONONA, IA / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2022 / Art's Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW), announces its wholly owned subsidiary, Art's Way Scientific, Inc., www.buildingsforscience.com, has executed a design contract for a 9 modular building unit, which will make up an 8,500 square foot research facility. The modular units are currently in design and are expected to be constructed in early 2023. The modular research facility is for one of the world's leading cancer treatment and research institutions.

Mark Tschirgi, General Manager of Art's Way Scientific said, "We are honored to have the opportunity to participate in this significant project. We are serving as the modular building designer and builder on a multi-phased building renovation, upgrade, and new modular research space. We believe this high-profile project has the potential to open the doors to a lot of other opportunities."

The Art's Way Scientific design will integrate into their existing complex, increasing housing and procedural capacity. Being able to work within their restricted space requirements, installing equipment they already own, and walking in on day 1 using the same protocol across their research provides a seamless expansion. There is minimal site disruption and waste with a modular design compared to a traditional site-built option. Sections will be constructed off-site, delivered, and set in place on site.

David King, CEO and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are grateful for the opportunity to participate in this project with this prestigious institution and valued client. As a result of this contract and other smaller contracts recently awarded to Scientific, our order backlog takes us into mid-2023."

About Art's Way Scientific, Inc. Buildings for Science

Art's Way Scientific, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Art's Way Manufacturing, Inc. It is the recognized leading supplier of modular laboratories for biocontainment, animal husbandry science, public health, and agricultural animal housing. Art's Way Scientific custom designs, manufactures, delivers, and installs modular laboratories and research facilities to meet customers' specific research requirements. For more information, visit our website at www.buildingsforscience.com.

CONTACT:

David King, CEO

712.208.8467 ext. 200

[email protected]

www.artsway.com



SOURCE: Art's Way Manufacturing, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/723886/8500-Square-Foot-Modular-Cancer-Research-Facility-Contract-Announced-by-Arts-Way-Scientific



