Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Nov 15, 2022!

NACCO INDUSTRIES DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, Nov. 8, 2022

CLEVELAND, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NACCO Industries® (NYSE: NC) announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 20.75 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 30, 2022.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries® brings natural resources to life by delivering aggregates, minerals, reliable fuels and environmental solutions through its robust portfolio of NACCO Natural Resources businesses. Learn more about our companies at nacco.com or get investor information at ir.nacco.com.

****

NACCO_Industries_Inc_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL28157&sd=2022-11-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nacco-industries-declares-quarterly-dividend-301672028.html

SOURCE NACCO Industries

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL28157&Transmission_Id=202211081331PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL28157&DateId=20221108
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles