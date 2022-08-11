Diamond Hill Capital recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Established in 2000, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) Management, Inc. is a registered investment adviser based in Columbus, Ohio. It is independent and publicly owned, listed on the NASDAQ (ticker symbol: DHIL) and included in the Russell 2000 Index. Diamond Hill manages seven traditional and alternative equity strategies, available in separately managed accounts, mutual funds and private investment funds. Its client base includes institutions, financial intermediaries and individuals.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 170 stocks valued at a total of $20.85Bil. The top holdings were AIG(3.79%), COP(3.10%), and ABT(2.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,194,040 shares in NYSE:SYK, giving the stock a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $210.35 during the quarter.

On 11/08/2022, Stryker Corp traded for a price of $209.97 per share and a market cap of $79.32Bil. The stock has returned -22.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stryker Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-book ratio of 4.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.82 and a price-sales ratio of 4.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:CTSH by 3,357,642 shares. The trade had a 0.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.5.

On 11/08/2022, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp traded for a price of $52.99 per share and a market cap of $27.11Bil. The stock has returned -32.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-book ratio of 2.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:META by 1,315,621 shares. The trade had a 0.93% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.08.

On 11/08/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $95.325 per share and a market cap of $254.91Bil. The stock has returned -71.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.52 and a price-sales ratio of 2.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:MDLZ by 3,120,209 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.11.

On 11/08/2022, Mondelez International Inc traded for a price of $63.23 per share and a market cap of $86.06Bil. The stock has returned 4.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mondelez International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-book ratio of 3.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:HBI by 17,080,468 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.82.

On 11/08/2022, Hanesbrands Inc traded for a price of $7.06 per share and a market cap of $2.45Bil. The stock has returned -58.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hanesbrands Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.31 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.