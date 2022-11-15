Champion Homes and Star Fleet Trucking are featured in an entire episode of Military Makeover: Operation Career. The episode airs on Lifetime Television Wednesday, November 9th and Wednesday, November 30th at 7:30 am EST/PST. Hosted by Montel Williams, the show highlights how military veterans continue to make a difference in civilian life by producing and transporting homes across the United States.

Fellow veterans and Champion and Star Fleet Trucking team members Trish Nowak, Scott Kennemuth and Ron Baer, Jr. are featured in the episode. Each share their personal journey, including how joining the Champion Homes and Star Fleet Trucking teams has made such a meaningful impact on their lives, and their co-workers' lives.

The episode includes a behind-the-scenes look at how Champion Homes’ innovative homes, buying experience, and exceptional manufacturing quality are transforming the housing industry.

“We welcome and are honored to have veterans on the Champion Homes and Star Fleet Trucking teams,” said Mark Yost, President and CEO, Skyline Champion. “As a company building quality homes for hard-working Americans, employing veterans is integral to our mission.”

The Champion Homes and Star Fleet Trucking recruiting teams are great resources to assist veterans looking to match their skills and experiences at each organization. For more information on those opportunities, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.championhomes.com%2Fveterans.

About Skyline Champion Corporation

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE: SKY) is the largest independent, publicly traded, factory-built housing company in North America and employs approximately 8,700 people. With more than 70 years of homebuilding experience and 42 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and western Canada, Skyline Champion is well positioned with a leading portfolio of manufactured and modular homes, ADUs, park-models and modular buildings for the single-family, multi-family, and hospitality sectors.

In addition to its core home building business, Skyline Champion operates a factory-direct retail business with 31 retail locations across the United States, and Star Fleet Trucking, providing transportation services to the manufactured housing and other industries from several dispatch locations across the United States.

Skyline Champion builds homes under some of the most well-known brand names in the factory-built housing industry including Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S. and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005827/en/