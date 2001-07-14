Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) (“WES” or the “Partnership”) announced that before the market open on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, it will make available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Kristen Shults, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Jon Greenberg, Vice President of Corporate Development, to provide additional insights related to third-quarter results.

On November 16, 2022, Daniel Jenkins, Director of Investor Relations, and Shelby Keltner, Manager of Investor Relations, will participate in one-on-one and group sessions at the 2022 RBC Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference.

On December 7, 2022, Mr. Jenkins and Ms. Keltner will participate in one-on-one and group sessions at the 2022 Wells Fargo Midstream and Utilities Symposium.

On January 9 – 11, 2023, Ms. Shults and Mr. Jenkins will participate in one-on-one and group sessions at the 2023 UBS Winter Infrastructure and Energy Conference.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP (“WES”) is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, NGLs, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain of its contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP and Western Midstream Flash Feed updates, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

