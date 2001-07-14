Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.67

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD), today announced that on November 7, 2022 its Board of Directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.67 per share, payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022.

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

