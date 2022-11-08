Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2022

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.4957 per share out of the Company's capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on January 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 3, 2023.

Cardinal_Health_Logo.jpg

About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Contacts
Media: Erich Timmerman, erich.timmerman@cardinalhealth.com and 614.757.8231
Investors: Kevin Moran, [email protected] and 614.757.7942

favicon.png?sn=CL30132&sd=2022-11-08 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardinal-health-board-of-directors-approves-quarterly-dividend-301672169.html

SOURCE Cardinal Health

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL30132&Transmission_Id=202211081615PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL30132&DateId=20221108
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles