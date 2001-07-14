Ag Growth International Inc. (“AGI”) (TSX: AFN) is pleased to announce the appointments of Rohit Bhardwaj and Paul Householder as Directors of AGI.

“We are thrilled to have Rohit and Paul join our Board. We are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, drive organic growth, and enhance value for AGI shareholders," said Bill Lambert, AGI's Board Chair. “Rohit is a seasoned executive who will contribute significant experience in managing international operations in addition to providing strong financial oversight. These are key board skills that will help enable AGI to deepen the level of integration and optimization across many of our businesses. Paul’s recent appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer of AGI demonstrates the confidence that our Board has in his ability to lead AGI through our next phase of growth. His extensive operating experience will provide valuable insight to the Board and further strengthen our ability to accelerate execution of key growth objectives.”

About Rohit Bhardwaj

Rohit has more than 25 years of business experience in publicly traded international organizations across multiple industries. He is currently Chief Financial Officer of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (“Chemtrade”), a TSX-listed diversified industrial chemicals and services company. Rohit joined Chemtrade in 2006 and oversees the Finance, Information Technology, Investor Relations, Corporate Development, and Legal departments. He was previously Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Executive Vice President, Operations of Inscape Corporation, a TSX-listed office furniture manufacturer.

Rohit is a Certified Management Accountant (U.K.), a fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (U.K.) and a Certified Public Accountant (CGA). He also has an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management (Northwestern University) and the Schulich School of Business (York University).

About Paul Householder

Paul joined AGI in 2019 as Executive Vice-President, International with responsibility for leading all aspects of AGI's businesses outside of North America. In 2020, Paul was promoted to Executive Vice-President, Global Operations with expanded responsibility including coverage of AGI's North American businesses. In 2021, Paul was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, providing strategic, organizational, and administrative leadership to the day-to-day operations of AGI's business. In September of 2022, Paul was promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer of AGI.

Prior to AGI, Paul spent 28 years at Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., a NYSE-listed industrial gases company, where he progressed through several senior positions, including general management roles with full P&L ownership of businesses in the US and Brazil. In addition, Paul held several global leadership roles focusing on continuous improvement, business development, sales, and engineering.

Paul holds a BSc degree in Mechanical Engineering from Lafayette College, an MBA from Lehigh University, and has completed the Executive Leadership Program at Harvard.

AGI Company Profile

AGI is a provider of solutions for global food infrastructure including seed, fertilizer, grain, feed, and food processing systems. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product globally.

