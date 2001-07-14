Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that Scott Schaeffer, IRT’s Chairman and CEO, and Jim Sebra, IRT’s CFO are scheduled to host meetings with investors and analysts at Nareit’s REITworld 2022 Annual Conference on November 15-16 at the Marriott Marquis in San Francisco. In advance of these upcoming meetings, IRT has provided an operating update.

“Our portfolio continues to benefit from our high exposure to the attractive sunbelt region,” said Scott Schaeffer. “Through November 7, 2022, we achieved a fourth quarter-to-date average rental rate increase of 7.7% on a blended basis, as we delivered higher rent growth for both new leases and renewals. We remain on track to achieve our recently raised full year 2022 Core FFO per share guidance, which represents 28% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.”

The table below summarizes operating metrics for the combined same-store portfolio for the applicable periods.

3Q 2022 4Q 2022(4) Combined Same-Store Portfolio(1) Average Occupancy Non Value Add (2) 94.7 % 95.0 % Value Add (2) 92.2 % 90.9 % Total Occupancy 94.2 % 94.2 % Lease Over Lease Effective Rental Rate Growth (3) New Leases 14.1 % 7.5 % Renewal Leases 11.9 % 7.8 % Blended 12.7 % 7.7 % Resident retention rate 56.6 % 48.7 %

(1) Combined same-store portfolio includes 113 properties, which represent 33,804 units. (2) Non value add represents 92 properties that did not have ongoing value add projects as of November 7, 2022. Value add represents the 21 properties with ongoing value add projects as of November 7, 2022. (3) Lease-over-lease effective rent growth represents the change in effective monthly rent, as adjusted for concessions, for each unit that had a prior lease and current lease that are for a term of 9-13 months. (4) 4Q 2022 average occupancy and resident retention rates are through November 7, 2022. 4Q 2022 lease over lease effective rental rate growth are for leases commencing during 4Q 2022 that were signed as of November 7, 2022.

Departure of Ella Neyland

IRT also announced the departure of Ella Neyland as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer and member of the Board of Directors, effective December 15, 2022. Ms. Neyland will stay on at IRT in a consultancy role through June 2024.

“We would like to thank Ella for her commitment to IRT, particularly her dedication and effort in completing our merger with Steadfast Apartment REIT,” said Scott Schaeffer. “Ella played an integral role in combining our businesses over the past year and realizing significant synergies while implementing best practices. We wish her well in her endeavors.”

About Independence Realty Trust, Inc.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Oklahoma City, OK, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Houston, TX , Nashville, TN, and Memphis, TN. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.irtliving.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as “will,” “strategy,” “expects,” “seeks,” “believes,” “potential,” or other similar words. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations with respect to our operating performance and financial results, including our 2022 earnings guidance, timing and amount of future dividends, timing and terms of property acquisitions, dispositions, joint venture investments, developments and redevelopments and other capital expenditures, timing and terms of capital raising and other financing activity, lease pricing, revenue and expense growth, occupancy levels, supply levels, job growth, interest rates and other economic expectations, and anticipated benefits of our recently completed merger (the “STAR Merger”) with Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. (“STAR”), including as to the amount of synergies from the STAR Merger. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions and our actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and not within our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Risks and uncertainties that might cause our future actual results and/or future dividends to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) risks related to the impact of COVID-19 and other potential outbreaks of infectious diseases on our financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and the impact of such risks on the financial condition of our residents and their ability to pay rent; (ii) the nature and duration of measures taken by federal, state and local government authorities to combat the spread of disease; (iii) changes in market demand for rental apartment homes and pricing pressures, including from competitors, that could limit our ability to lease units or increase rents or that could lead to declines in occupancy and rent levels; (iv) uncertainty and volatility in capital and credit markets, including changes that reduce availability, and increase costs, of capital; (v) increased costs on account of inflation; (vi) inability of tenants to meet their rent and other lease obligations and charge-offs in excess of our allowance for bad debt; (vii) legislative restrictions that may regulate rents or delay or limit collections of past due rents; (viii) risks endemic to real estate and the real estate industry generally; (ix) impairment charges; (x) the effects of natural and other disasters; (xi) delays in completing, and cost overruns incurred in connection with, our value add initiatives and failure to achieve projected rent increases and occupancy levels on account of the initiatives; (xii) failure to realize the cost savings, synergies and other benefits expected to result from the STAR Merger; (xiii) unexpected costs or delays in integration of the IRT and STAR businesses; (xiv) unknown or unexpected liabilities related to the STAR Merger; (xv) unexpected costs of REIT qualification compliance; (xvi) unexpected changes in our intention or ability to repay certain debt prior to maturity; (xvii) inability to sell certain assets within the time frames or at the pricing levels expected; (xviii) costs and disruptions as the result of a cybersecurity incident or other technology disruption; and (xix) share price fluctuations. Please refer to the documents filed by us with the SEC, including specifically the “Risk Factors” sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC, which identify additional factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. In addition, the declaration of dividends on our common stock is subject to the discretion of our Board of Directors and depends upon a broad range of factors, including our results of operations, financial condition, capital requirements, the annual distribution requirements under the REIT provisions of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, applicable legal requirements and such other factors as our Board of Directors may from time to time deem relevant.

