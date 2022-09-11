WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 197 stocks valued at a total of $240.00Mil. The top holdings were MMM(4.59%), IGSB(4.17%), and MSFT(3.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC bought 37,041 shares of BATS:FLOT for a total holding of 54,956. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.82.

On 11/09/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.17 per share and a market cap of $9.10Bil. The stock has returned 0.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 90,181 shares in NAS:ADTN, giving the stock a 0.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.82 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Adtran Inc traded for a price of $20.21 per share and a market cap of $1.56Bil. The stock has returned -0.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adtran Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1017.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 98,080-share investment in STU:QH9. Previously, the stock had a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €21.46 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Adtran Inc traded for a price of €20.4 per share and a market cap of €1.62Bil. The stock has returned 17.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adtran Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1013.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 66,155-share investment in NAS:HTBI. Previously, the stock had a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.13 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $24.66 per share and a market cap of $385.50Mil. The stock has returned -20.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-book ratio of 0.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 394,424-share investment in NAS:CFRX. Previously, the stock had a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $0.63 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, ContraFect Corp traded for a price of $0.1422 per share and a market cap of $5.60Mil. The stock has returned -96.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ContraFect Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.43 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.29.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

