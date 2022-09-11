GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 120 stocks valued at a total of $514.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.44%), AFL(5.03%), and MSFT(4.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 12,645-share investment in NAS:BIIB. Previously, the stock had a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $212.38 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Biogen Inc traded for a price of $286.16 per share and a market cap of $41.21Bil. The stock has returned 4.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biogen Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-book ratio of 3.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.21 and a price-sales ratio of 4.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. bought 87,600 shares of NYSE:KSS for a total holding of 513,675. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.17.

On 11/09/2022, Kohl's Corp traded for a price of $28.82 per share and a market cap of $3.36Bil. The stock has returned -47.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kohl's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-book ratio of 0.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. bought 1,240 shares of NAS:BKNG for a total holding of 2,240. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1878.43.

On 11/09/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1859.19 per share and a market cap of $72.12Bil. The stock has returned -29.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 98.32, a price-book ratio of 20.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.11 and a price-sales ratio of 4.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. bought 10,599 shares of NYSE:AXP for a total holding of 129,939. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.36.

On 11/09/2022, American Express Co traded for a price of $150.2 per share and a market cap of $112.23Bil. The stock has returned -15.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Express Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-book ratio of 4.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.32 and a price-sales ratio of 2.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, GREATMARK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. bought 24,995 shares of NYSE:KO for a total holding of 193,758. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.15.

On 11/09/2022, Coca-Cola Co traded for a price of $59.6 per share and a market cap of $257.74Bil. The stock has returned 8.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Co has a price-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-book ratio of 11.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.06 and a price-sales ratio of 6.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

