CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. ( BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



2022 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (fireside chat) on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. GMT; and,

Evercore ISI Virtual HealthCONx Conference 2022 (fireside chat) on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 8:50 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.beamtx.com, and will be archived for 60 days following the presentations.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( BEAM) is a biotechnology company committed to establishing the leading, fully integrated platform for precision genetic medicines. To achieve this vision, Beam has assembled a platform that includes a suite of gene editing and delivery technologies and is in the process of building internal manufacturing capabilities. Beam’s suite of gene editing technologies is anchored by base editing, a proprietary technology that is designed to enable precise, predictable and efficient single base changes, at targeted genomic sequences, without making double-stranded breaks in the DNA. This has the potential to enable a wide range of potential therapeutic editing strategies that Beam is using to advance a diversified portfolio of base editing programs. Beam is a values-driven organization committed to its people, cutting-edge science, and a vision of providing life-long cures to patients suffering from serious diseases.

Contacts:

Investors:

Chelcie Lister

THRUST Strategic Communications

[email protected]

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

[email protected]