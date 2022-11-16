SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (“Finch” or “Finch Therapeutics”) ( FNCH), a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery® platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs, today announced that the company will present at the following investor conferences:



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:55 am GMT

Corporate presentation by Howard Franklin, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer

Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 11:20 am ET

Fireside chat with Mark Smith, PhD, Chief Executive Officer

Live webcasts of both events will be available under the ‘Investors & News’ section of the Finch website. Replays of the webcasts will be available on Finch’s website for approximately 30 days after each event.

About Finch Therapeutics

Finch Therapeutics is a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company leveraging its Human-First Discovery® platform to develop a novel class of orally administered biological drugs. Finch’s lead candidate, CP101, is in late-stage clinical development for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection and has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Finch is exploring strategic options to potentially advance the development of its pre-clinical candidates FIN-524 for ulcerative colitis and FIN-525 for Crohn's disease and its pre-clinical program in autism spectrum disorder. Finch routinely posts information that may be important to its investors on its website at www.finchtherapeutics.com. Finch encourages investors to consult the “Investors & News” section of its website regularly.

Human-First Discovery® is a registered trademark of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc.

