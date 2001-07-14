Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: EWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for the treatment of rare muscle disorders, announced today that members of its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET

Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 8:30 am ET

The presentations will be webcast live; links for the webcasts can be found on the Edgewise events+page and will be accessible for replay following the presentations. It is recommended that users connect to the webcasts several minutes prior to the start to ensure a timely connection.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe, rare neuromuscular and cardiac disorders for which there is significant unmet medical need. Guided by its holistic drug discovery approach to targeting the muscle as an organ, Edgewise has combined its foundational expertise in muscle biology and small molecule engineering to build its proprietary, muscle-focused drug discovery platform. Edgewise’s platform utilizes custom-built high throughput and translatable systems that measure integrated muscle function in whole organ extracts to identify small molecule precision medicines regulating key proteins in muscle tissue. The Company’s lead candidate, EDG-5506, an investigational orally administered small molecule myosin modulator designed to protect injury-susceptible fast skeletal muscle fibers in dystrophinopathies, is advancing in multiple clinical trials in individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy or Becker muscular dystrophy. To learn more, go to: www.edgewisetx.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005318/en/