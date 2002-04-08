NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. ( XWEL) ("XWELL" or the "Company"), the authority in health and wellness solutions for people on the go, continues its international expansion with the planned opening of five new XpresSpa locations in Istanbul International Airport (IST). Located in the city known as the crossroads of the world, Istanbul International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world, serving 262 destinations.



“As one of the world’s highest-ranking airports, the new Istanbul International Airport is a great fit for the premium experiences offered by XpresSpa,” said XWELL Chief Executive Officer Scott Milford. “The new, refreshed XpresSpa locations are perfect for international travelers looking for an oasis before boarding a flight. Our new spas provide travelers with the products and services to promote a healthy well-being. We are delighted to open these new XpresSpa locations as the expansion into Istanbul marks another key milestone in XWELL’s transformation and growth.”

Two XpresSpa locations are currently open with one more scheduled to open on November 10. The remaining two locations are expected to open in December. The five XpresSpa locations will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week within the international terminal of Istanbul International Airport.

XpresSpa features physical massages, nail services and treatment masks as well as HydroMassage for touchless massage. In addition, XpresSpa offers unique resting zones with semi-private spaces as well as private shower facilities.

The opening of new locations in Istanbul follows months of continued progress towards XWELL’s transformational imperatives. XWELL recently opened its third Treat location at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City, Utah as well as a refreshed XpresSpa at JFK’s Terminal 4 . XWELL also announced a new partnership with Clockwork to provide robotic manicures at select XpresSpa locations in 2023.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. ( XWEL) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating four brands: XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, Treat™ and HyperPointe.

XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of wellness services and related products, with 28 locations in 14 airports globally.

Treat is a travel health and wellness brand and a fully integrated concept blending technology with traditional brick and mortar offerings to provide a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being for travelers, currently located in three airports.

XpresCheck is a leading provider of COVID-19 screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting bio-surveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XWELL as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the Company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings (which reports were filed under the Company’s former name, XpresSpa Group, Inc., prior to its previously announced name change effective October 25, 2022). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XWELL, or other matters and attributable to XWELL or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XWELL does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.