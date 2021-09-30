PR Newswire

Oral and Poster Presentations to Highlight Clinical Data for I/ONTAK (E7777) Study in Relapsed or Refractory Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma on December 11, 2022

CRANFORD, N.J., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products today announced that abstracts for I/ONTAK (E7777) for the treatment of relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) have been accepted for presentations at the prestigious 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, to be held in New Orleans, December 10-13, 2022.

Dr. Francine Foss, Professor of Medicine in the Section of Medical Oncology at the Yale Cancer Center, and world-renowned expert in T-cell lymphomas, will deliver an oral presentation reviewing the efficacy and safety results of the completed I/ONTAK (E7777) Phase 3 study.

Dr. Christiane Querfeld, Professor of Dermatology and Dermatopathology at City of Hope Cancer Center, and Director of City of Hope's multidisciplinary Cutaneous Lymphoma Program will present a poster highlighting the safety and tolerability data of I/ONTAK (E7777) in patients with relapsed or refractory cutaneous T-cell lymphoma from Study 302. Dr. Querfeld is one of the world's foremost experts in the diagnosis and management of cutaneous lymphomas.





Oral Presentation: Efficacy and Safety of E7777 (improved purity denileukin diftitox [ONTAK]) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma: Results from Pivotal Study 302 Publication Number: 618 Session Name: 624. Hodgkin Lymphomas and T/NK cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Mature T-cell Malignancies: Clinical and Epidemiological Date: Sunday, December 11, 2021 Session Time: 4:30 – 6:00 PM ET Presentation Time: 5:45PM ET Room: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 393-396 Presenter: Francine Foss, M.D., Yale Cancer Center, New Haven, CT

Poster Presentation: Safety and Tolerability of E7777 (improved purity denileukin diftitox [ONTAK]) in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma: Results from Pivotal Study 302 Publication Number: 2927 Session Name: 624. Hodgkin Lymphomas and T/NK cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II Date: Sunday, December 11, 2021 Session Time: 6:00 – 8:00 PM ET Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D Presenter: Christiane Querfeld, M.D., Ph.D., City of Hope Cancer Center, Duarte, CA





"We look forward to sharing additional efficacy and safety data for I/ONTAK with the medical community at this year's ASH meeting. With I/ONTAK's differentiated mechanism-of-action, we believe CTCL patients could benefit from this promising therapeutic option, if approved. Based on the clinical data from our recently completed Phase 3 trial, we submitted a biologics license application (BLA) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in late September 2022, and look forward to engaging with the FDA during their review process," stated Dr. Czuczman, Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The oral presentation and poster will be available on Citius' website once the event commences.

About I/ONTAK

I/ONTAK is a recombinant fusion protein that combines the interleukin-2 (IL-2) receptor binding domain with diphtheria toxin fragments. The agent specifically binds to IL-2 receptors on the cell surface, causing diphtheria toxin fragments that have entered cells to inhibit protein synthesis. I/ONTAK, a purified version of denileukin diftitox, is a reformulation of previously FDA-approved oncology treatment ONTAK. ONTAK was marketed in the U.S. from 1999 to 2014, when it was voluntarily withdrawn from the market. Manufacturing improvements resulted in a new formulation, which maintains the same amino acid sequence but features improved purity and bioactivity. The new formulation received regulatory approval in Japan in 2021 for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). In 2011 and 2013, the FDA granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to I/ONTAK for the treatment of PTCL and CTCL, respectively.

About Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma is a type of cutaneous non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that comes in a variety of forms and is the most common type of cutaneous lymphoma. In CTCL, T-cells, a type of lymphocyte that plays a role in the immune system, become cancerous and develop into skin lesions, leading to a decrease in the quality of life of patients with this disease due to severe pain and pruritus. Mycosis Fungoides (MF) and Sézary Syndrome (SS) comprise the majority of CTCL cases. Depending on the type of CTCL, the disease may progress slowly and can take anywhere from several years to upwards of ten to potentially reach tumor stage. However, once the disease reaches this stage, the cancer is highly malignant and can spread to the lymph nodes and internal organs, resulting in a poor prognosis. Given the duration of the disease, patients typically cycle through multiple systemic agents to control disease progression. CTCL affects men twice as often as women and is typically first diagnosed in patients between the ages of 50 and 60 years of age. Other than allogeneic stem cell transplantation, for which only a small fraction of patients qualify, there is currently no curative therapy for advanced CTCL.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, with a focus on oncology, anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapies. The Company's diversified pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates, Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution for the treatment of patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs), which is currently enrolling patients in a Phase 3 Pivotal superiority trial, and I/ONTAK (E7777), a novel IL-2R immunotherapy for an initial indication in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), for which a BLA has been submitted. Mino-Lok® was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). I/ONTAK has received orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of CTCL and peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL). In the first half of 2022, Citius initiated a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido, a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. The Company anticipates completing enrollment in the Halo-Lido trial by the end of 2022. For more information, please visit www.citiuspharma.com.

Safe Harbor

