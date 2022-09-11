HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE PRESIDENTIAL BOULEVARD BALA CYNWYD, PA 19004

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 66 stocks valued at a total of $273.00Mil. The top holdings were MNDY(27.63%), DNB(15.18%), and ORCC(12.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 77,286 shares in NAS:KRTX, giving the stock a 6.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $202.4 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Karuna Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $219.9 per share and a market cap of $7.63Bil. The stock has returned 46.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Karuna Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -26.67 and a price-sales ratio of 156.18.

The guru established a new position worth 393,696 shares in NAS:AMAL, giving the stock a 3.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.43 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Amalgamated Financial Corp traded for a price of $23.54 per share and a market cap of $718.19Mil. The stock has returned 24.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amalgamated Financial Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-book ratio of 1.50 and a price-sales ratio of 3.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 239,005-share investment in NYSE:ONON. Previously, the stock had a 1.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.94 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, On Holding AG traded for a price of $17.12 per share and a market cap of $5.39Bil. The stock has returned -54.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, On Holding AG has a price-book ratio of 5.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -83.53 and a price-sales ratio of 5.80.

The guru established a new position worth 273,959 shares in NAS:EXFY, giving the stock a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.67 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Expensify Inc traded for a price of $12.345 per share and a market cap of $1.01Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Expensify Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -29.23 and a price-sales ratio of 4.71.

HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ABNB by 33,987 shares. The trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.83.

On 11/09/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $96.95 per share and a market cap of $62.07Bil. The stock has returned -49.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 160.70, a price-book ratio of 11.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.53 and a price-sales ratio of 7.87.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

