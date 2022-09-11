WMS Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 257 stocks valued at a total of $736.00Mil. The top holdings were VTI(13.88%), AAPL(5.97%), and VCSH(5.68%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WMS Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WMS Partners, LLC bought 307,658 shares of BATS:ACWV for a total holding of 316,820. The trade had a 3.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.59.

On 11/09/2022, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $93.185 per share and a market cap of $4.42Bil. The stock has returned -10.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a price-book ratio of 2.40.

During the quarter, WMS Partners, LLC bought 866,039 shares of ARCA:GSIE for a total holding of 970,824. The trade had a 2.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.64.

On 11/09/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF traded for a price of $27.08 per share and a market cap of $2.67Bil. The stock has returned -22.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a price-book ratio of 1.51.

WMS Partners, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTI by 95,438 shares. The trade had a 2.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $198.53.

On 11/09/2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF traded for a price of $189.88 per share and a market cap of $254.94Bil. The stock has returned -20.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a price-book ratio of 3.31.

During the quarter, WMS Partners, LLC bought 374,936 shares of ARCA:AVDE for a total holding of 461,379. The trade had a 2.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.87.

On 11/09/2022, Avantis International Equity ETF traded for a price of $49.98 per share and a market cap of $1.96Bil. The stock has returned -20.62% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a price-book ratio of 1.25.

During the quarter, WMS Partners, LLC bought 186,535 shares of ARCA:GSLC for a total holding of 215,456. The trade had a 1.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.52.

On 11/09/2022, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF traded for a price of $75.69 per share and a market cap of $10.93Bil. The stock has returned -18.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a price-book ratio of 3.50.

