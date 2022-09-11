BRR OpCo, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1801 WATERMARK DRIVE, SUITE 300 COLUMBUS, OH 43215-7088

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 219 stocks valued at a total of $814.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(18.96%), FNDF(9.72%), and BRK.A(6.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BRR OpCo, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BRR OpCo, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IQLT by 1,128,298 shares. The trade had a 4.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.93.

On 11/09/2022, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $30.34 per share and a market cap of $3.88Bil. The stock has returned -22.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a price-book ratio of 2.52.

The guru established a new position worth 1,612,985 shares in ARCA:INTF, giving the stock a 4.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.39 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, iShares International Equity Factor ETF traded for a price of $22.99 per share and a market cap of $777.60Mil. The stock has returned -19.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a price-book ratio of 1.48.

The guru sold out of their 1,060,663-share investment in NAS:ASTL. Previously, the stock had a 3.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.93 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Algoma Steel Group Inc traded for a price of $6.665 per share and a market cap of $696.19Mil. The stock has returned -41.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Algoma Steel Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 1.34, a price-book ratio of 0.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.01 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

BRR OpCo, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 182,449 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.96.

On 11/09/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.0671 per share and a market cap of $22.12Bil. The stock has returned -0.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 274,799 shares in ARCA:IBDS, giving the stock a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.7 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $22.85 per share and a market cap of $899.47Mil. The stock has returned -12.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.