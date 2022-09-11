Frank Sands recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

Frank M. Sands, Jr., CFA is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Sands Capital Management, an investment management firm focused on investing in quality growth businesses throughout the world. He spends most of his time on investment research and decision making, as well as business strategy.

Sands Capital Management was founded by his father, Frank M. Sands, Sr. in 1992. Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio), Jr. joined the firm in 2000 after working for six years as a research analyst and portfolio manager for Fayez Sarofim & Co., an institutional investment management firm based in Houston, Texas. Since joining Sands Capital Management, working alongside his father, the firm has continued to produce strong investment results for its clients. Sands Jr. earned a BA from Washington & Lee University, an MS from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA from the Darden School at the University of Virginia.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $26.65Bil. The top holdings were V(7.16%), AMZN(6.95%), and DXCM(5.05%).

The guru sold out of their 4,477,343-share investment in NYSE:TWLO. Previously, the stock had a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.91 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Twilio Inc traded for a price of $43.12 per share and a market cap of $7.99Bil. The stock has returned -86.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twilio Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.39 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 1,638,959 shares in NAS:RGEN, giving the stock a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $210.87 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Repligen Corp traded for a price of $176.725 per share and a market cap of $9.87Bil. The stock has returned -34.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Repligen Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 61.28, a price-book ratio of 5.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.57 and a price-sales ratio of 12.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 1,351,468 shares. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $203.49.

On 11/09/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $194.9 per share and a market cap of $411.12Bil. The stock has returned -7.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-book ratio of 11.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.91 and a price-sales ratio of 14.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 2,779,731 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.65.

On 11/09/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $65.715 per share and a market cap of $341.71Bil. The stock has returned -44.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-book ratio of 4.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.74 and a price-sales ratio of 5.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) bought 519,679 shares of NAS:LRCX for a total holding of 2,396,878. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.18.

On 11/09/2022, Lam Research Corp traded for a price of $436.62 per share and a market cap of $59.64Bil. The stock has returned -28.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lam Research Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-book ratio of 8.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.18 and a price-sales ratio of 3.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

