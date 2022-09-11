S&CO INC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 184 stocks valued at a total of $1.11Bil. The top holdings were MOS(5.18%), AAPL(4.89%), and ADP(4.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were S&CO INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, S&CO INC bought 335,836 shares of NYSE:LFG for a total holding of 2,001,133. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.59.

On 11/09/2022, Archaea Energy Inc traded for a price of $25.77 per share and a market cap of $2.10Bil. The stock has returned 30.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Archaea Energy Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 88.41 and a price-sales ratio of 9.38.

S&CO INC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 32,657 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 11/09/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $136.34 per share and a market cap of $2,172.65Bil. The stock has returned -8.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-book ratio of 42.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.19 and a price-sales ratio of 5.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, S&CO INC bought 32,220 shares of NAS:AKAM for a total holding of 60,933. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.03.

On 11/09/2022, Akamai Technologies Inc traded for a price of $90.3279 per share and a market cap of $14.28Bil. The stock has returned -17.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Akamai Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-book ratio of 3.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.11 and a price-sales ratio of 4.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

S&CO INC reduced their investment in NYSE:DIS by 24,470 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.02.

On 11/09/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $87.22 per share and a market cap of $160.08Bil. The stock has returned -49.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

S&CO INC reduced their investment in NAS:LBRDK by 14,812 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.38.

On 11/09/2022, Liberty Broadband Corp traded for a price of $80.61 per share and a market cap of $11.97Bil. The stock has returned -52.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Broadband Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.23 and a price-sales ratio of 14.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

