Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 145 stocks valued at a total of $752.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.61%), AAPL(7.56%), and BRK.B(6.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 74,261-share investment in NYSE:MMM. Previously, the stock had a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $131.19 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $124.63 per share and a market cap of $69.09Bil. The stock has returned -27.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-book ratio of 4.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 44,040-share investment in NYSE:SWK. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.2 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Stanley Black & Decker Inc traded for a price of $73.83 per share and a market cap of $10.93Bil. The stock has returned -59.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-book ratio of 1.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.69 and a price-sales ratio of 0.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. bought 12,620 shares of NYSE:DE for a total holding of 19,123. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $342.56.

On 11/09/2022, Deere & Co traded for a price of $400.72 per share and a market cap of $120.99Bil. The stock has returned 13.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-book ratio of 6.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 14,202-share investment in NYSE:SAM. Previously, the stock had a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $345.86 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Boston Beer Co Inc traded for a price of $352.64 per share and a market cap of $4.38Bil. The stock has returned -26.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Beer Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 166.36, a price-book ratio of 4.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 207.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Edgemoor Investment Advisors, Inc. bought 67,568 shares of NYSE:SHEL for a total holding of 108,235. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.53.

On 11/09/2022, Shell PLC traded for a price of $53.835 per share and a market cap of $191.19Bil. The stock has returned 21.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shell PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-book ratio of 1.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

