Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $1.01Bil. The top holdings were FIX(5.76%), FN(5.36%), and WNS(4.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 295,915 shares in NAS:VC, giving the stock a 3.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.27 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Visteon Corp traded for a price of $136.65 per share and a market cap of $3.85Bil. The stock has returned 11.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visteon Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-book ratio of 6.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 207,205-share investment in NYSE:MED. Previously, the stock had a 2.93% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $143.29 during the quarter.

On 11/09/2022, Medifast Inc traded for a price of $106.2159 per share and a market cap of $1.16Bil. The stock has returned -49.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medifast Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-book ratio of 7.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought 192,238 shares of NAS:CLFD for a total holding of 371,773. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.3.

On 11/09/2022, Clearfield Inc traded for a price of $83.64 per share and a market cap of $1.15Bil. The stock has returned 28.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Clearfield Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-book ratio of 8.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.28 and a price-sales ratio of 5.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought 206,670 shares of NYSE:DY for a total holding of 336,635. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.66.

On 11/09/2022, Dycom Industries Inc traded for a price of $106.19 per share and a market cap of $3.16Bil. The stock has returned 29.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dycom Industries Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-book ratio of 3.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:HASI by 612,125 shares. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.3.

On 11/09/2022, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc traded for a price of $29.31 per share and a market cap of $2.60Bil. The stock has returned -51.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.58 and a price-sales ratio of 11.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

