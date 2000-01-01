Ron Baron Comments on Douglas Emmett

  • A top detractor.
Douglas Emmett, Inc. (

DEI, Financial) is a REIT that owns a portfolio of office andapartment buildings concentrated in West Los Angeles and Honolulu. Weak operational and financial results combined with investor concerns over a potential recession drove down the share price during the quarter. We remain optimistic about Douglas Emmett’s long-term prospects given its irreplaceable real estate portfolio.

Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Partners Fund third-quarter 2022 letter.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
