Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI, Financial) is a REIT that owns a portfolio of office andapartment buildings concentrated in West Los Angeles and Honolulu. Weak operational and financial results combined with investor concerns over a potential recession drove down the share price during the quarter. We remain optimistic about Douglas Emmett’s long-term prospects given its irreplaceable real estate portfolio.
From Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Partners Fund third-quarter 2022 letter.